Energy regulator launches Shell probe over fuel supply

Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said Wednesday it had launched an investigation into Shell Petrol A.Ş. after it was found to have provided no fuel, or limited amounts, to petrol stations despite there being no supply problems. The probe came to the light thanks to complaints the institution received from petrol stations about the company, according to information obtained from EMRA officials. "An investigation process has been initiated related to the Shell distribution company and criminal proceedings will be applied if deemed necessary," the regulator said in a statement.

"Despite the fact that all of our distribution companies have fulfilled their responsibilities, it is of great importance for the healthy functioning of our fuel market that this event arising from a single company is not repeated," it added.

The regulator stressed that no distribution company, regardless of its name, will be allowed to manipulate and victimize customers over fuel prices set in free market conditions.

"The Energy Market Regulatory Authority will not hesitate to take the necessary steps regarding this type of move which disrupts market activities," the regulator said.