Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline delivers 3.3B barrels of oil since inauguration in 2006

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline has delivered 3.3 billion barrels of Azeri oil since it went operational in 2006, according to the Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).



From the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in southern Turkey's Adana the petroleum enters the international oil markets.

In the last 13 years, the oil delivered through the 1,776-kilometer-long pipeline was loaded into more than 4,300 oil tankers at Ceyhan's Haydar Aliyev marine terminal.

While the highest oil delivery through the pipeline was made in 2010 at 286.2 million barrels, the lowest was recorded in 2006 at 57.8 million barrels, according to BOTAŞ.

Since the beginning of this year, approximately 187.9 million barrels of oil were delivered through the BTC pipeline until Oct. 15, the data showed.

The BTC pipeline delivers Azeri light crude – mainly from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field – through Georgia to Ceyhan for further export via tankers.

The pipeline facilitates the export of Caspian oil to the global markets without increasing the tanker traffic on Turkish straits, Istanbul and Çanakkale, two important chokepoints. The pipeline has 51 block valve stations, four pumping stations and two pigging stations.

BOTAŞ Bil was established on July 3, 1996, to develop strong, efficient and cooperative relations with foreign companies, which is of utmost importance to strengthening its international reputation and supporting its willingness to participate in various projects and activities abroad. The company was commissioned to operate the BTC pipeline in 2001.