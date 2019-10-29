Turkish, Russian energy experts to meet in Istanbul

A Turkish-Russian Energy Experts Round Table meeting will start today in Istanbul for discussions on energy cooperation specifically in the field of natural gas.

The meeting, hosted by Anadolu Agency (AA) in cooperation with the Russian news agency TASS, will be comprised of two sessions — the Role of Natural Gas in Today's Climate Change Agenda moderated by TASS Editor-in-Chief Maxim Filimonov and TurkStream's Role in Turkey's Energy Mix moderated by Anadolu Agency's Energy Desk Deputy Editor Barış Sağlam.

The meeting will see the participation of Russian experts Aleksei Grivach, deputy director-general of the National Energy Security Foundation, Danila Bochkarev, EastWest Institute senior fellow, and Roman Samsonov, first prorector at Samara National Research University.

Turkish expert participants include Volkan Özdemir, chair of the Institute for Energy Markets and Policies (EPPEN), Yaşar Arslan, chair of Turkish Natural Gas Distributors Association (GAZBİR), and Arif Aktürk, board member of Esgaz & İzmir Natural Gas.

All participants, including leading academics and energy experts from both countries, are expected to discuss Turkey-Russia relations in the field of energy, as well as current and future projects, in particular, the TurkStream gas pipeline.