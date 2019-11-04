Wind energy congress to discuss sector potential in Ankara today

The Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA) is scheduled to hold a two-day Turkey Wind Energy Congress starting Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the capital Ankara.



According to a statement released by the association, the eighth edition of the congress that kicks off today and will run until tomorrow will provide a platform to discuss in detail the investments, technology and research and development (R&D) in the wind power sector. YEKA practices, energy efficiency, equity and financing options and capacity allocation will be among the other topics of discussion during the congress.



The congress will also focus on a new Renewable Energy Resources Zone (YEKA) scheme that will facilitate the further development of the wind power sector, a new strategic road map for the sector and the development of the subindustry.



The 8th Turkey Wind Energy Congress will be held with the contributions of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, Industry and Technology Ministry and Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA). Different sessions and round table meetings during the congress aim to deliberate on the problems and potential of the sector as well as the expectations for its future.



Turkey's favorable geographic location provides a potential capacity for 48,000 megawatts (MW) of wind energy, according to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. It aims to reach 20,000 MW of installed capacity in wind energy by 2023, Hakan Yıldırım, the president of the TWEA, previously said. Currently, more than 3,500 turbines generate more than 7,600 MW of wind power in Turkey.