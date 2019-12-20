Moscow, Kyiv agree on continuing gas transit via Ukraine to Europe, Gazprom says

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday that Russia and Ukraine have signed a protocol agreement to continue the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.

The company added that both countries have agreed to settle mutual claims over gas issues.

Officials from the two countries had previously held initial talks on securing gas supplies to western Europe in the coming years as their 10-year contract will run out at the end of 2019.

The planned expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline, connecting Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea, will reduce reliance on the transit route through Ukraine — although Moscow has previously promised not to close this supply route entirely.

In recent years, the issue has contributed to already inflamed tensions between Moscow and Kyiv and is critical for the European Union as well as several member states which rely on Russian gas deliveries.