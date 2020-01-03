Turkey hits new renewable and hydro output records in 2019

Turkey has set new annual renewable electricity and hydroelectricity generation records in 2019, the general manager of Limak Holding-Energy Generation Group, Taner Ercömert, said Friday.

Ercömert, who is also the executive member of the Hydroelectric Power Plants Industry Businessmen Association (HESİAD), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkey's annual electricity generation from renewable sources reached a new record volume of 132 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2019.

Hydroelectricity generation also hit a new annual generation record in 2019 with 88.641 billion kWh, he added.

2019 also saw daily and monthly hydroelectricity generation records realized in May with 401.3 million kWh and 11.5 billion kWh, respectively.

According to Turkey's Solar Energy Investors Association (GÜYAD), Turkey generated around 44% of its electricity from renewable resources last year – detailed as 29.47% from hydropower, 7.13% from wind, 3.18% from solar energy, 2.74% from geothermal energy and 1.34% from biomass and others.

In 2018, the generation breakdown was 19.66% for hydropower, 6.54% from wind, 2.56% from solar energy, 2.44% from geothermal energy and 1.19% from biomass and others.