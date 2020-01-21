Clean energy generation in Turkey receives TL 38 billion in incentives in 2019

Turkey's clean energy generation received around TL 38.04 billion in incentive payments in 2019 through the Renewable Energy Support Scheme (YEKDEM), according to Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data Tuesday.

Turkey, which wants to fully utilize local and renewable energy sources efficiently to support its development, offers feed-in tariffs for renewable energy plants such as wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass and solar through the YEKDEM scheme.

Renewable energy plants under the scheme are granted incentives based on their energy sources.

In 2019, 777 facilities with an installed capacity of 20,921 megawatts received financial backing under YEKDEM and produced 76.67 million megawatt-hours of electricity.

The scheme, which started in 2011, supports wind and hydropower plants at a cost of $0.073 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), geothermal facilities at $0.105 kWh, and solar and biomass plants at $0.133 kWh. These figures can also vary slightly depending on the use of locally produced equipment.

In 2020, Turkey aims to generate 82.5 billion kWh of electricity with the help of YEKDEM, from 818 plants with a total installed capacity of 21,877 megawatts.

Turkey plans to end this renewable incentive scheme by 2020, and is working on a more updated and efficient replacement.