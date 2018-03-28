Endangered giant lizard shows up in eastern Anatolia

A perentie (Varanus giganteus), which is an endangered species, was discovered in Şırnak's Cizre district. The 1-meter long lizard was discovered by the locals during an excavation and officials were informed right away.

The perentie was taken under protection as soon as possible and it was reported that the lizard will be released back into the wild after its examination is over.

Speaking to the press, Nature Protection and National Parks Regional Director Orhan Kalay said the perentie is in good health and this giant lizard's natural habitat is in only Şırnak and Şanlıurfa in Turkey.

The perentie feeds on spiders and the eggs of other animals, and they can be as long as 1.2 meters in their natural habitats.