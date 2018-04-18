Turkey has third-most of cleanest beaches in the world

Turkey's coasts continue to draw visitors and apart from their beauty, Turkey has some of cleanest beaches in the world. According to a study conducted by the Foundation for Environmental Education, which gives the Blue Flag designation to the cleanest beaches in the world, Turkey has the third-most Blue Flagged beaches in the world, beating out France and Italy.

With 579 Blue Flagged beaches, Spain comes first, followed by Greece with 466.

France and Italy rounded out the top five.

The Blue Flag program works to connect the public with their surroundings and encourage them to learn more about the environment.

A world-renowned eco-label trusted by millions around the globe, the Blue Flag program is operated under the auspices of the Foundation for Environmental Education and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. In order to qualify for this prestigious designation, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.