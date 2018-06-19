Bird population increases in eastern Turkey's Lake Van

The numbers of birds in eastern Turkey's Lake Van basin have increased following heavy rains in the region, according to a biology professor.

Atilla Durmuş, a professor at Yüzüncü Yıl University's Biology Department in Van, told Anadolu Agency the birds enjoy easy nourishment and breeding due to this year's rainfall.

Visitors in the region can observe around 213 types of birds.

Durmuş said the number of local and migratory birds has increased around Lake Ercek, in particular.

"Due to heavy rains, this year the flora is more vivid, and the amount of fresh water is higher," he added.

The basin makes up of one-fifth of wetlands in Turkey and boasts a number of different birds, including flamingo, swan, white-headed duck, black-winged stilt, pied avocet and Eurasian Coot.