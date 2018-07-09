Tropic Butterfly Center to open in Gaziantep

Gaziantep Zoo, among the biggest zoos in the world in terms of size and variety of species that it holds, will open the Tropic Butterfly Center to house various butterfly species.

Since opening in the Burç Forest by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality in 2001, the zoo has attracted tourists with new projects. Thus, a center for 20,000 butterflies from nearly 120 different species from Indonesia and Philippines live will be established.

The Tropic Butterfly Center will have a proper environment for butterflies. Various reptile species will also live in the center, which will be completed in two months.

Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they conduct new projects every year at the zoo, such as a safari park when she took the office that enables these animals to live together.

With regard to the Tropic Butterfly Center, Şahin said: "We'll present a place where all butterfly species in the world can live and be seen. We prepared the landscape, botanic and proper climate. As long as this work continues every year, people will try to come here again."