Istanbul festival calls for taking responsibility for nature, future

The 2nd Kilyos Environment and Art Days, one of Istanbul's biggest environment festivals, starts this weekend at the city's Kilyos coast.

Some of Turkey's biggest nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) will participate in the event that will take place on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

Throughout the event, festivalgoers will enjoy a variety of activities from learning how to bake a vegan cake to create art from sand.

Participants of the festival, including environmental activists, students, artists and art lovers, will clean the Kilyos beach with the members of Greenpeace to raise awareness on coastal and sea pollution.

A cycling tour with the motto "Pedal for Nature," will also be part of the event. The tour will start from the Sarıyer Municipality building.

The tour will raise awareness on saving the environment and keeping it clean for future generations.

The festival will also encourage participants to recycle more and highlight the importance of sustainability. Artists at the event will make sculptures from waste materials.

During the two-day event, panel sessions on ecological problems and workshops on how to keep a vegan diet will also take place.

If you want to become a part of a movement that wants to save nature and Istanbul, you are invited to the Kilyos coast this weekend!