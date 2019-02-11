New documentary to showcase Istanbul’s hidden underwater world

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Tourism Directorate aims to showcase the city's incredible marine life to the world while raising environmental awareness for protecting and preserving nature with a new documentary shot off the coasts of Istanbul, the municipality said in a statement Monday.

The documentary called "Two Seas One City: Underwater Istanbul" will make its debut on Feb. 12 at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall with a special screening, according to the municipality.

The documentary, which was shot with the help of hundreds of divers in 33 different points in the Bosporus and the coasts of Istanbul within 52 days, was directed by Sait Özgür Gedikoğlu while Recep Şen served as the line producer.

The 33 points explored were: Selimpaşa, Beylikdüzü, Büyükçekmece, Küçükçekmece, Florya, Yeşilköy, Yedikule, Haliç, Sarayburnu, Kız Kulesi (Maiden's Tower), Dolmabahçe, Ortaköy, Çengelköy, Baltalimanı, Emirgan, İstinye, Tarabya, Beykoz, Rumeli Feneri, Anadolu Feneri, Kilyos, Karaburun, Şile, Moda, Caddebostan, Maltepe, Yelkenkaya, Madam Martha beach, Sivriada, Heybeliada, Büyükada, Kurşunburnu, Balıkçı Adası (also called Tavşan Adası or Neandros Island) and Tuzla.

Being the first of its kind, the documentary was prepared in light of the data obtained by the flora and fauna examination of Istanbul's underwater world as well as the ecosystem surrounding it, and the dives were carried out by professional underwater scanning teams.

The documentary is of great importance as a source for further research that can shed light on Istanbul's underwater sea life. The documentary will also promote underwater tourism in Istanbul and the biodiversity of its seas.