Locals cherish endangered sea daffodil in Turkey

Turkey's southwestern province of Muğla strictly prohibits picking sea daffodils, an endangered plant species found in the Mediterranean region.

Offenders may be fined up to $10,000 for picking the endangered flora, which is currently under the protection of the World Union for Nature Conservation.

The lily grows on the Fener beach in the coastal district of Bodrum. The local authorities have put a metal fence around the area to protect the endangered plants.

The fine for picking the lily was recently increased from TL 43,000 to TL 60,000. Sea daffodils (Pancratium maritimum) bloom in warm weather across the Fener Beach to the delight of those who admire its bright white blossom and the delicate, fragile features. Warning signs dot the beach where they thrive, to protect the rare plant.