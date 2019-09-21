Istanbul's Princes' Islands designated 'Zero Waste' zones

The Environment and Urbanization Ministry, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Turkey and the Princes' Islands Municipality have launched a Zero Waste Movement initiative on Istanbul's famous islands.

The aim is to bring the Zero Waste Movement to all holiday resorts and eventually turn it into a lifestyle.

Speaking at the launch of the project, WWF Turkey's Uğur Bayar said plastic waste causes irreversible damage to nature and the seas.

"We need to solve the problems we are facing now for our country and the world. We need to work together to stop the pollution that threatens our lives. As long as we work in solidarity, we can continue to hope one day we can change our not-so-bright future," Bayar added.

As a part of the project, separate garbage bins for different types of wastes will be placed all over the islands. Organic waste and recycled waste will be collected separately. While the organic waste will be used as fertilizers at parks, the recycled waste will be reused by the locals. People living on the island will also be encouraged to stop using single-use plastics while the restaurants, boats, cafes and hotels will also reduce the amount of plastic they use."