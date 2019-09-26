   
ENVIRONMENT
Officials install radar on Mont Blanc amid threat

ASSOCIATED PRESS
COURMAYEUR, Italy
Published 26.09.2019 19:16
Workers place a radar in a box to be carried by a helicopter to the Planpincieux glacier located in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc massif, above the Val Ferret (AP Photo)
Authorities have installed a radar system to better monitor a massive area of a fast-moving glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif that risks breaking off and striking a tourist valley.

The radar system installed Thursday provides constant data on movements of even millimeters. That compares with the satellite photo monitoring already in place, which requires clear skies and between six and 12 days to get comparative images.

The mayor of Courmayeur, Stevano Miserocchi, has closed a road due to the risk that a 250,000-cubic-meter mass of the Planpincieux glacier could collapse in the Val Ferret, a popular hiking area nearby.

The alarm was sounded after movements of up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) a day were recorded. Higher-than-usual summer temperatures had formed a deep fissure.

