Turkey hopes to have left difficult period with the EU behind, Erdoğan says after summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Monday that Turkey hopes to have left "this difficult period with the European Union behing."

Speaking during a joint press conference after the European Union - Turkey Leaders' Meeting in the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Varna, Erdoğan said that he and the EU leaders discussed the steps necessary to improve relations between Turkey and the Bloc.

The president also stressed that it would be a big mistake to leave Turkey out of the EU's enlargement process.

European Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker said that "I, myself, guarantee that Turkey's EU accession talks will continue despite calls by some to end them."

Touching upon the failed July 15 coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, Juncher said it was "utterly unacceptable for the EU," underlining that the Bloc did not know at the time that there was an assassination attempt against President Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk said that no "concrete solutions or compromises" were reached in the EU-Turkey summit,

"As the EU, we want to expand our cooperation with Turkey on foreign terrorist fighters," said European Council President Donald Tusk.

