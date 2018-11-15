Turkey, EU to hold high-level meeting to initiate political dialogue next week

A high-level meeting between Turkey and the European Union will be held next week, an EU official said Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Turkey's northern Samsun province, head of the EU delegation to Turkey Ambassador Christian Berger said a political dialogue between the EU and Turkey will be initiated following the meeting.

Berger said meetings on transportation, energy and economy will be held after the beginning of the political dialogue.

Next week's meeting will include discussion on the 3-million-euro fund supporting Turkey's assistance to migrants who take refuge within its borders.

Berger said 72 projects have been carried out within the scope of the funding, adding that, especially in regard to education for Syrian children, Turkey and the EU have the same mindset.

"Syrian children not receiving education is a big risk for Turkey and the region. In this context, we use the slogan of the United Nations: 'No lost generation,'" he said.

In regard to visa liberation between Turkey and the EU, Berger said a working group set up by the Foreign Ministry is made progress on meeting the criteria, but admitted that the criteria are "very difficult."

"We, too, are waiting for the results of that working group," he said.

Berger added they also expect a presidential-level meeting next year during Romanian presidency of the EU Council.