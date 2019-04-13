Turkey in period of stability for next 4 years, European Commission spox says

Turkey has entered a period of stability for the next four years, following the March 31 local elections, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Saturday, as he highlighted the commission's stance regarding Turkey's EU accession despite calls on the bloc to suspend the process.

Schinas said that it is currently not possible to suspend Turkey's accession process because all member states unanimously need to agree to do so.

"Turkey is a candidate state and we continue to establish connections and work together," Schinas said, adding that the doors of the EU are open to Turkey and will continue to be open.

"We know what is necessary to keep the door open… We need to make sure that the joints don't get rusted and the joints of Turkey-EU relations could be described as reforms, the rule of law and democracy," he said.

The spokesman said the EU can see the next four years as an opportunity, as he noted that election periods may negatively impact the political agenda in all countries and that Turkey and the EU need to continue to work on more positive items on the agenda.

Schinas also praised the economic reform package, which was recently announced by the Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

"It was a positive step," he said.

Work on a High-Level Energy Dialogue summit is also ongoing, Schinas said, and added: "We try to keep the fire alive in Turkey-EU relations."

Schinas also praised the Turkey-EU migrant deal as a success story, claiming that the EU has done its part for the Syrians in Turkey by paying 3 billion euros and will pay parts of the other 3 billion as part of the agreement.

"There has been a 90 percent decrease in migrant flow in the Aegean," Schinas said, noting that both Turkey and the bloc should focus on success stories like this one to boost relations.