Turkey cannot accept ‘unfair criticism’ in EU report: deputy FM

Turkey to continue working toward strategic goal of becoming full member of EU, Erdoğan says

Ankara cannot accept "unfair and unbalanced criticisms" by the European Union in its latest report assessing Turkey's bid to join the bloc, Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı said Wednesday.

He said the report does not accurately assess the current situation in Turkey, specifically in its claim that Turkey had distanced itself from the bloc.

Kaymakçı said Turkey remains in a secure position.

"The report reflects the EU's own existential crisis," he added.

In its report published Wednesday, the EU accused Turkey of distancing itself from the bloc and its values, adding that it sees no reason to unblock the country's EU membership talks. The report underlined "further serious backsliding" on human rights, judicial independence and stable economic policy.

The EU executive said the actions of the Turkish government had "negatively affected" financial markets.

The EU decided last year that no new chapters in Turkey's accession talks should be opened or closed and the latest report noted that "the underlying facts leading to this assessment still hold."

Signing a partnership agreement with the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1963, Turkey applied for the EU membership in 1987, became a member country in 1999 and accession talks began in 2005. But negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections of the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier this month that Turkey would continue to work toward its strategic goal of becoming a full member of the European Union.

In October, Erdoğan said he would consider putting Turkey's bid to join the European Union to a referendum, signaling exasperation with a process he says has been waylaid by prejudice against Muslims.