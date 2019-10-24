EP lawmaker suspended for throwing box of Turkish delight

European Parliament (EP) lawmaker Angelo Ciocca Thursday was penalized for throwing a box of Turkish delight at a session in protest of Turkey's counterterrorism operation in northern Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

EP President David Sassoli said far-rightist Italian lawmaker Ciocca's act was disrespectful and unacceptable, adding that his behavior damaged the reputation of the parliament.

Sassoli said he contacted the presidents of the political parties and he would no longer allow any act harming the parliament's prestige.

Ciocca was suspended from joining EP's activities for a period of five days, Sassoli added.

Turkey's operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.