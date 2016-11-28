One in four Europeans think rape could be justifiable in some cases, EU report says

The European Union has recently released a special report for its Commission's Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers about awareness and attitudes towards domestic violence against women in all EU member states.

The report, which was prepared by the EU officials, includes many shocking claims for the rape numbers in Europe and European citizens' attitudes toward these rape cases.

The report states that, "Almost 25% of women in the EU have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by a partner since the age of 15."

It also adds that, "More than one in four Europeans think sexual intercourse without consent can be justifiable. More than one in five Europeans think women often make up or exaggerate claims of abuse or rape."

According to the report, here are the cases that Europeans think rape is justifiable:

If the woman; is walking alone at night, fails to clearly say no or fight back during the attack, goes home with someone, is wearing sexy or revealing clothes, had flirted the attacker before rape happened, is drunk or on drugs.

The report also adds that if the rapist says he regrets his actions after the event or if he says he did not know what he was doing at the time, the attack is also acceptable.

The report continues claiming that EU citizens recognize the high rate of the domestic violence against women in Europe but mostly do not speak about it.

While 26 percent of EU citizens describe the attacks as "none of my business," 16 percent of them do not want to cause trouble, according to the special report.

Throughout the world, women and girls are still being beaten at home, sexually and economically exploited, assaulted on streets or at work, harassed online or while playing sports, raped, mutilated, or forced to marry.

A statement from the report released by EU officials says that, "More needs to be done in the EU to ensure that any sort of violence against women is eliminated."

It continues saying that, "We must, once and for all, say no to this clear violation of our fundamental rights. This is why we are taking action today. We are joining forces together with Member States to put an end to violence against women. All women and girls should be able to lead a life free from fear and violence, in the European Union or anywhere in the world."