Plane pushed by strong winds crashes into building in Malta

Strong winds in Malta blew a private aircraft from its parking place and onto a road before crashing into a building, airport authorities said on late Thursday.

The nose of the privately owned aircraft slammed into an office building at Malta International Airport, near Valletta.

According to the statement, there was nobody on board the plane at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.





Gale-force winds shifted the unmanned Dassualt Falcon 7X from its wheel chocks and forced it to crash into a building across a road, dramatic pictures published by the media showed.

In a statement, Malta International Airport said operations and security teams were deployed to the scene immediately to safeguard the aerodrome and secure the airport perimeter.

Malta's Bureau for Air Accident Investigation reportedly opened an inquiry into the incident.