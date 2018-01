More than 20,000 British men are interested in sexually abusing children, U.K.'s Norfolk police chief warned Saturday.

The chief also added that the amount of current and future police officers would not be enough to take action against the increasing number of online pedophile cases.

According to a report by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), an increase of 31 percent was observed in the reported cases of sexual abuse involving children in the U.K. in 2016.