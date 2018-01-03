   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Rome mayor pushes to delay start of trial on charges of lying

DAILY SABAH WITH ASSOCIATED PRESS
ISTANBUL
Published
Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi of the 5-Star Movement waves at the end of a press conference in Rome, early Monday, June 20, 2016, soon after being elected. (AP Photo)
Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi of the 5-Star Movement waves at the end of a press conference in Rome, early Monday, June 20, 2016, soon after being elected. (AP Photo)
Related Articles

Rome's mayor is seeking to delay the start of her trial on charges that she lied about a City Hall appointment.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Mayor Virginia Raggi said she was innocent. She said she was opting for the "immediate judgment" procedure, which allows her to skip the Jan. 9 preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial at a later date. She says that will "determine the truth as soon as possible."

The move, however, will likely postpone the start of the trial until after Italy's March 4 general election, where Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is hoping to wrest control of the Italian government for the first time.

Raggi has been the movement's highest-profile office-holder, but her administration has been bedeviled by the appointment scandal and Rome's continued decay.

Elected in June 2016, Raggi became Rome's first female mayor, and its youngest, at 37.

The 5-Star Movement party is known as populist, anti-establishment, anti-globalist, Eurosceptic and environmentalist, and has enjoyed growing support among Italian voters in recent years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe An EU directive called "MiFID II," the last of the big reforms sparked...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS