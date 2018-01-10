Russian man smashes military transporter into store to steal wine

A Russian man in the far-northern Murmansk region crashed an armored personnel carrier into a supermarket on Wednesday in an attempt to steal a bottle of wine.

Shortly after the crash, a staff member realized the man was trying to steal the bottle and apprehended him, a clerk at the Semya supermarket in the town of Apatity said by phone.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours when it is prohibited to sell alcohol, local news outlet HibInform reported.

The man did not appear drunk, the clerk told dpa. Regional news agency FlashNord reported that the man was having trouble operating the vehicle and had crashed into a Daewoo car before ramming into the shop front.

The man had stolen the vehicle from a nearby base of a state paramilitary organization, the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation and Navy, FlashNord reported.

The clerk said the store was repairing the damaged facade and was expected to reopen later in the day.

Multiple calls to the regional police department's press service went unanswered.