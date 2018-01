Two dead, dozens injured in Prague hotel fire: officials

Two people died and dozens were injured in a fire at a hotel in the center of Prague, fire and rescue officials said Saturday night.

The fire occurred at Eurostars David Hotel, a block away from the Vltava River and near the Czech capital's National Theater.

Of those hurt, five people were seriously injured, the Prague Emergency Medical Service said.

"Unfortunately we were not able to help two people," the EMS said on its Twitter. No other details on the victims were given.

Seznam Zpravy news website reported the hotel has 152 beds.

Rescue officials had earlier said 40 were injured, although Czech media reported that most were treated for smoke inhalation on the spot and not taken to hospital.

Prague mayor Adriana Krnacova, who was at the scene, expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims who haven't been immediately identified. No further details were available.

The hotel is located in the Prague 2 district, which is in walking distance to the city's historical center.

The cause of the fire was not clear.