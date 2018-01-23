1,450 people evacuated after gas leak near London station

U.K.'s Network Rail said London's Charing Cross station was closed early Tuesday due to a gas leak in a nearby road.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident and a cordon and road closures are also in place, the rail service said in a statement.

Around 1,450 people have been evacuated from a nearby hotel and a nightclub, London Fire Brigade said.

Some services may be delayed or canceled as a result, it said, adding that the station would be reopened as soon as it gets clearance from emergency services.

Transport for London also tweeted, informing commuters that "A4 Strand / Northumberland St. - Rd is closed" between Trafalgar Square and Bedford Street.