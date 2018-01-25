German man on trial for denying Holocaust 26 times

A 39-year-old man on Thursday was accused by prosecutors in eastern Germany of 26 separate incidents of Holocaust denial, including on his personal websites and social media accounts.

In addition to denying the systematic persecution and murder of Jews under the Nazis, which is illegal in Germany, he is also accused of distributed texts by prominent neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier Horst Mahler online.

The man, who is also alleged to have displayed insignia of unconstitutional organizations, did not respond immediately to the allegations.

The trial by judge in the city of Gera will continue on February 16.