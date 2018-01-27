   
Milos Zeman re-elected as Czech president

Incumbent president Milos Zeman arrives to vote at a polling station during the second round of the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic January 26, 2018 (Reuters Photo)
Czech President Milos Zeman won a second five-year term in this weekend's election, nearly complete election results showed on Saturday.

Results from 98.74 percent of voting districts showed Zeman won 51.64 percent of the vote to 48.35 percent for challenger Jiri Drahos, who conceded defeat before all ballots were counted. ​

Zeman is the country's third president, after Vaclav Havel and Vaclav Klaus, since Czechoslovakia was split in 1993. The 73-year-old former prime minister was elected in 2013 during the Czech Republic's first presidential election decided by voters, not lawmakers.

Since then, he has divided the nation with his pro-Russian stance and support for closer ties with China. Drahos, a 68-year-old political newcomer, was viewed as more Western-oriented.

