14 injured as shuttle bus collides with hauler at Frankfurt airport

A shuttle bus transporting travelers from their plane to a terminal at Frankfurt Airport in southwestern Germany collided with a hauler on Thursday, leaving more than a dozen people injured.

The driver of the hauling vehicle and 13 flight passengers were injured in the crash, with one passenger brought to the hospital, police said.

It was unclear how the accident at Germany's largest airport happened, though an initial investigation suggested that the hauler ignored the bus' right of way.

The shuttle bus' 72 travelers had arrived on a Ryanair flight from Seville in southern Spain, according to airport operator Fraport.

The cost of the collision damages could not immediately be assessed, according to police.