Turkish mother and daughter found dead in their home in Vienna

Two Turks have been found dead in their home in the Austrian capital Vienna, police said Thursday.

The bodies of the 45-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were discovered after the woman's ex-husband told police he had been unable to contact them for a long time, said Irina Steiner, a spokesperson for Vienna's police headquarters.

The two had apparently been dead for weeks and their bodies had begun decomposing, Steiner said.

Steiner added there were no indications so far of foul play and police were awaiting the results of the autopsies.