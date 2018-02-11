All 71 onboard killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport

A Russian Antonov-148 aircraft carrying 71 people crashed in Moscow region after taking off from Domodedovo Airport on Sunday, killing everyone on board.

There were 65 passengers and 6 crew members onboard the plane, RIA reported. The plane was being operated by Russia'a Saratov Airlines for a domestic flight from the capital to Orsk on the southern tip of the Ural Mountains, north of the border with Kazakhstan.

News agencies said witnesses in the village of Argunovo saw a burning plane falling from the sky.

Plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the airport. Footage on state television showed them strewn across a snowy field with no buildings nearby. It was unclear if there were any casualties among people on the ground at the crash site.

The same news agency reported that the wreckage of the plane was spread over a wide area around the crash site.

Russia has seen record high snowfalls in recent days and visibility was reportedly poor.

The Russian-made plane was 7 years-old and bought by Saratov Airlines from another Russian airline a year ago.

Russian media reported that the emergency services were unable to reach the crash site by road and that rescue workers walked to the scene on foot. Emergency services said in a statement that over 150 rescue workers were deployed to the site.

A source at Domodedovo, Moscow's second largest airport, told agencies that the plane disappeared from radars within two minutes of take off.

The Russian transport minister was on his way to the crash site, agencies reported. The transport ministry said several causes for the crash are being considered, including weather conditions and human error.

The governor of the Orenburg region, where the plane was flying to, told Russian media that "more than 60 people" onboard the plane were from the region.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into Saratov Airlines following the crash.

Plane crashes are common in Russia, where airlines often operate aging aircraft in testing flying conditions.

A light aircraft crashed in November in Russia's far east, killing six people on board.

In December 2016 a military plane carrying Russia's famed Red Army Choir crashed after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing all 92 people on board. The choir had been due to give a concert to Russian troops operating in Syria. Pilot error was blamed for that crash.

In March 2016, all 62 passengers died when a FlyDubai jet crashed in bad weather during an aborted landing at Rostov-on-Don airport.