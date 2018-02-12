One killed, at least 22 injured after two trains collide in southeast Austria: police

One person died and at least 22 were injured when two trains collided in the Austrian province of Styria on Monday, police said.

Police spokesman Leo Josefus said Monday that one train hit the side of the other train about 12:25 p.m. near the station in the town 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the city of Graz.

One person was killed in the crash and some 15 to 20 people were injured, including three children. Rescue crews arrived quickly to the scene, Josefus added.

He says the cause of the crash is not yet clear.