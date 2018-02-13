   
UK police investigating 'incident' at British parliament

LONDON
Published
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge in the shadow of the Houses of Parliament in central London (AFP File Photo
Police were investigating an incident in the British parliament on Tuesday, the lower house of the legislature said, and media reports said officers were checking a suspect package.

"The police are currently investigating an incident on the parliamentary estate," a House of Commons spokesperson said, without elaborating.

A police spokesman said he was not immediately able to comment.

Britain's parliament is currently in recess.

News website MailOnline and the Press Association news service said the incident involved a suspect package.

A Reuters correspondent in parliament said there was no sign of a broader security alert in the building.

Police have increased security at parliament after an Islamic State-inspired attacker killed five people a year ago by driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and then stabbing to death a police officer in the grounds of parliament.

