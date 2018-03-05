   
Former Russian spy critically ill after exposure to unknown substance in Britain

In this Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2006 file photo, Sergei Skripal speaks to his lawyer from behind bars seen on a screen of a monitor outside a courtroom in Moscow. (AP Photo)
Former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who was convicted in 2006 of spying for Britain, is critically ill after exposure to unidentified substance in Britain, a source close to the investigation told Reuters.

Skripal, who Russia said betrayed its agents to British intelligence, was swapped for Russian spies caught in the United States as part of a Cold War style exchange in Vienna in 2010.

It was unclear what substance caused Skripal to fall ill, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Police said a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s were found unconscious in Wiltshire but did not give their names. They are both in intensive care.

