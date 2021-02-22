Broken rackets, sweat and injuries: Best of Australian Open 2021

Austria's Dominic Thiem serves to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 14, 2021.
Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his hand during his first-round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 9, 2021
Serena Williams of the United States looks on during her women’s singles semifinal match against Naomi Osaka of Japan, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 18, 2021.
Spain's Rafael Nadal replaces his headband during his quarterfinal against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 17, 2021.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reaches to hit a forehand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2021.
Japan's Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup aloft after defeating the United States' Jennifer Brady in the women's singles final, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 20, 2021.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls as he celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles final, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2021.
Play resumes after fans leave during the third round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 12, 2021.
