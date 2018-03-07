At least 6 people dead after helicopter crashes in Russia's Chechnya

At least six people died after a Mi-8 helicopter crashed Wednesday in southwestern Russia's Chechnya.

According to Russian news agencies, rescuers found two survivors at the crash site.

Nine people were on board of the helicopter that belonged to the Russian border service.

Local emergency services said the helicopter crashed 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Russia's border with Georgia.

Officials said the helicopter crashed in thick fog after its rotor clipped a mountainside while preparing to land.

The twin-engine Mi-8 has been a mainstay of Soviet and Russian aviation since the late 1960s and also has been widely used worldwide.