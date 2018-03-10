Greece arrests 2 German journalists near Turkish border

Two German journalists were arrested in a Greek forbidden military zone near the Turkish border on Friday, local media reported.

The arrests of the man and woman, aged 31 and 33 respectively, were made in Didymoteicho district of northeastern Evros province, according to Kathimerini newspaper.

The journalists working for German television channel ARD were arrested for violating a security zone, it added.

In a police testimony, they said they were working on a news story regarding Turks returning to Turkey from Germany using illegal routes.

It said they "accidentally entered the prohibited area" on Friday.

According to Germany's embassy in Athens, as well as local authorities, this type of incident occurs frequently as the prohibited area does not have sufficient signage or fencing.

The journalists were cleared by the court, as is often the case in such incidents.

They had told the court that they had been reporting and were not aware the area was restricted.

The Evros river on the Greek border with Turkey has for years been a crossing point for migrants and refugees seeking to enter Europe. Many die in the attempt from the cold or by drowning.