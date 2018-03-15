Russia to expel British diplomats in response to UK move, FM Lavrov says

Trump, Merkel, Macron pledge support to May, demand answers from Russia on spy poisoning

Only Russia could be behind spy poisoning in UK, chemist who co-developed 'Novichok' says

Russia will soon expel British diplomats in response to the similar UK move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said as tensions mount over the spy poisoning crisis.

Lavrov said Thursday that the Russian response to British measures would come "very soon, I promise you that."

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow considers Britain's stance in the conflict over the poisoning of a former spy in southern England as "irresponsible" and is preparing to retaliate over London's measures against it.

"These are all signs of a provocation against our country. The positions of the British side seems absolutely irresponsible to us," Peskov said.

"We insist that Russia has no connection to what happened in Great Britain," he told a conference call.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced the decision to expel 23 diplomats and suspend high-level contacts with Russia on Wednesday after her government found Russia "culpable" of the nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain.

The pair were found in a serious condition in the cathedral city of Salisbury southwest of London on March 4.

May said she did not want to break off relations entirely as she announced that the 23 Russian diplomats, believed to be intelligence officers, must leave Britain within a week.

Britain also suspended all planned-high level contacts, including an invitation for Lavrov to visit.

May vowed to clamp down on Russians suspected of "hostile state activity", freezing assets for those in Britain and detaining those arriving at the border.

In addition, neither members of the royal family nor ministers will attend the football World Cup in Russia later this year.