Islam not part of Christian Germany, new Interior Minister says

Islam is not part of Germany, but Muslims are, new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said in direct contradiction of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Islam is not part of Germany. Germany has been forged by Christianity. Part of that is free Sundays, church feast days and rituals like Easter, Whitsun and Christmas," the head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party told Friday's Bild tabloid.

"The Muslims who live here are naturally part of Germany. That does not of course mean that because of that for some false reasons of consideration that we give up our country-specific traditions and customs," the former Bavarian premier told the daily.

"Islam is part of Germany" was originally said by former German president Christian Wulff in 2010, but Merkel repeated the phrase often and made it her own; it is now mostly associated with her.

Despite being a close ally of the chancellor, Seehofer has been a vocal critic of her pro-immigrant stance.

Seehofer said he wants to convene Islam meetings to discuss the problems that Muslims experience integrating into German society.

"We have to sit down with the Muslim associations round one table and seek out a dialogue and, where necessary, expand it," he said.

"My message is: Muslims have to live with us, not next to or against us. In order to achieve that, we need mutual understanding and consideration. That can only be achieved when we speak to each other."