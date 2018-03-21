Tusk says 'not in mood to celebrate Putin's reappointment' after Skripal poisoning

European Council President Donald Tusk, one of the three top European Union officials, said on Wednesday he did not congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his "reappointment" because of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

"After the Salisbury attack, I'm not in the mood to celebrate President Putin's reappointment," Tusk told reporters, referring what London says was the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England directed by Moscow.

Skripal, a former colonel in Russian GRU military intelligence who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been critically ill since March 4, when they were found unconscious on a public bench in the English cathedral city.

Skripal took refuge in England after being released by Moscow in a spy swap deal involving the exchange of some Russian spies held in the West.

Britain says a military-grade nerve agent called Novichok, first developed by the Soviet Union, had been used in the attack.