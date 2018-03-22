Man leaps from public gallery during Dutch parliament session

A debate in the Dutch parliament has been halted after a man jumped from the public gallery into the debating chamber below.

Hague police spokeswoman Hilda Vijverberg said there was no indication that Thursday's incident was an attack.

Vijverberg says the man was treated at the scene after he was taken out of the lower house of the parliament on a stretcher.

She says police are considering different scenarios, including that the man was attempting to take his own life. The victim's identity was not immediately known.

The Parliament said "an incident" had happened, but gave no further details.

National broadcaster NOS showed video footage of lawmaker Arno Rutte speaking during the debate, then his shocked reaction after a loud thump when the incident unfolded off-camera.

Photos on social media showed the man receiving first aid on a lawmaker's desk and later being carried out of parliament on a stretcher.

De Telegraaf newspaper quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the man had been pacing about in an agitated state before tying something to a railing and then jumping off.

The paper identified him as an activist who had camped outside parliament for several weeks in a demonstration for the legalisation of hashish and marijuana.

Cannabis is technically illegal in the Netherlands, though it is widely available and police do not prosecute people for possession or sale of small amounts.

Website Nu.nl cited a parliamentary usher saying that the man had tried to hang himself.