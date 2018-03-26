17 countries including US expel Russian diplomats over UK spy case

At least 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, 14 members of the EU and Ukraine, have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Sergei Skripal, a former Russian officer who sold secrets to Britain and moved there in a 2010 spy swap, remains in critical condition along with his daughter, Yulia, after they were found unconscious on a park bench in the sleepy English city of Salisbury on March 4. Britain says a military-grade nerve agent was used to poison them, and accused Moscow of perpetrating the attack. The U.S., France and Germany have agreed it's highly likely that's the case.

The U.K. has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the incident, accusing them of being undeclared intelligence agents, which led Russia to expel the same number of British diplomats. The European Union has already recalled its ambassador to Russia.

Moscow's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from NATO and EU member states and reiterated Russia's denial that it had any involvement with a chemical weapon attack on British territory.

"This unfriendly act by this group of countries will not go without consequences. We will react," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin earlier vowed that Russia would retaliate with reciprocal measures.



The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.

Senior Trump administration officials said all 60 Russians were spies working in the U.S. under diplomatic cover, including a dozen at Russia's mission to the United Nations. The officials said the administration was taking the action to send a message to Russia's leaders about the "unacceptably high" number of Russian intelligence operatives in the U.S.

The expelled Russians will have seven days to leave the U.S, said the officials. They weren't authorized to be identified by name and requested anonymity. They added that the Seattle consulate is a counter-intelligence concern because of its proximity to a U.S. Navy base.

Canada ordered the expulsion of four Russian diplomats and denied credentials for three others.

"We are taking these measures in solidarity with the United Kingdom," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"The nerve agent attack in Salisbury, on the soil of Canada's close partner and ally, is a despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds," she said.

The four diplomats serving at either Russia's embassy in Ottawa or its consulate in Montreal have been "identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."

Applications by Russia to add three more diplomatic staff in this country were denied for similar reasons.

Freeland called the nerve agent attack "a clear threat to the rules-based international order" and a breach of conventions against chemical weapons use.

She added it was "part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behavior by Russia, including complicity with the Assad regime (in Syria), the annexation of Crimea, Russian-led fighting in eastern Ukraine, support for civil strife in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other neighboring countries, interference in elections, and disinformation campaigns."

Fourteen European countries decide to expel Russian diplomats, the head of EU Council Donald Tusk said Monday, adding that there may be additional measures including further expulsions in the coming days and weeks.

Croatia will declare one Russian diplomat 'persona non grata' as a political message of solidarity with Britain, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday.

"We thus show that we do not accept such an attack to which the United Kingdom has been exposed," Plenkovic said, without providing any details on the diplomat to be expelled.

Czechia said it is kicking out three staffers from the Russian embassy. Andrej Babis calls the measure an expression of solidarity with Britain.