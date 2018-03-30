Kosovo security chief, interior minister sacked after 6 arrested FETÖ members extradited to Turkey

Six top FETÖ suspects in Balkans arrested in Kosovo, brought to Turkey

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj dismissed on Friday the interior minister and the secret service chief after the arrest and extradition to Turkey of six Turkish nationals, two government officials told Reuters.

The prime minister had said he was not informed about the operation to deport the six, who were arrested in Kosovo over links to schools financed by Fethullah Gülen, the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) blamed for the failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

"Both are dismissed over the arrests that happened yesterday," a senior government said, adding more information will be released during the day.

Six senior FETÖ members in the Balkans were arrested Thursday in Kosovo and brought to Turkey in a joint operation by the Turkish and Kosovar intelligence services.

Security sources told the official Anadolu Agency (AA) that the suspects, named as Cihan Özkan, Kahraman Demirez, Hasan Hüseyin Günakan, Mustafa Erdem, Osman Karakaya and Yusuf Karabina, were brought to Turkey in a private arirplane by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

The suspects, who were being sought by Turkey, were officially in charge of the FETÖ-run private "Gülistan" and "Mehmet Akif" school networks in Kosovo