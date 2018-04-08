Hungarian PM Orban's party reelected for third term with strong mandate

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party was re-elected on Sunday for a third successive term with a strong mandate, with preliminary results showing Fidesz possibly gaining a two-thirds majority in parliament.

"We won," Orban told his supporters shortly after preliminary results showed that his Fidesz-KDNP coalition was projected to win by a landslide.

"Dear friends, there's a big battle behind us, we secured a historic victory - we got a chance, we created a chance for us to protect Hungary," he said.

With 84.7 percent of the votes counted, Fidesz and its small ally, the Christian Democrat party, had secured 133 of the 199 seats in the legislature, the minimum needed for a two-thirds majority. The right-wing nationalist Jobbik party placed second with 26 seats, while a Socialist-led, left-wing coalition ran third with 20.

Only two other parties, former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany's Democratic Coalition and the green Politics Can Be Different party were expected to surpass the 5 percent threshold needed to form a parliamentary faction.

That means the nationalist Orban will again control the two-thirds majority in the legislature and have the power to change the constitution and pass constitutional laws.

The final distribution of seats will, however, have to wait until the final accounting of ballots for constituent seats. The votes of around 270,000 people who did not vote in their constituency are expected to be counted in the coming week.

Orban won his fourth term overall on a platform that openly demonizes migrants to Europe.

Opposition parties feared that another super-majority would allow the autocratic leader to more easily push through constitutional changes, continue his crackdown on civic groups that he claims work against Hungarian interests and further strengthen his grasp on the highly centralized state power structure.

Orban has campaigned heavily on his unyielding anti-migration policies. He claims that the opposition is collaborating with the United Nations, the European Union and wealthy philanthropist George Soros to turn Hungary into an "immigrant country," threatening its security and Christian identity.

Orban accuses Soros and the organizations he funds of promoting mass Muslim and African immigration into Europe in order to undermine its Christian identity.

Orban's sometimes lurid rhetoric against immigrants resulted in February in a spat between the government and the U.N.'s top human rights official, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, who accused Orban of xenophobia and racism.

However, Orban's message struck a chord with some voters, such as pensioner Ilona Gubacsi, who said she hoped the result would mean "no migrants coming to Hungary and for things to remain as they are."

But others disagreed, such as kindergarten nurse Szilvia Nagy in the northeastern town of Gyoengyoes, who said: "I would like to change the government because I desire a nicer future."

The last few weeks of the campaign were marked by allegations of money laundering and corruption leveled at Orban's inner circle, often published in media owned by oligarch Lajos Simicska, an erstwhile Orban ally who fell out with him after Fidesz's 2014 election victory.

Orban avoided public debates with opponents or speaking to independent media, preferring instead to address supporters at carefully stage-managed events where he hammered home his anti-immigration message.

The opposition's campaign had focused on corruption and deteriorating public services, as well as the government's failure to stem a high level of emigration which has seen the country's population fall under the symbolic 10 million mark.