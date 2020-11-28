Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Fall color explosion at Istanbul’s Atatürk Arboretum

Nov 28, 2020 11:17 am +03 +03:00

Atatürk Arboretum is one of the best places in Istanbul where you can escape from the big-city rush and enjoy the blessings of Mother Nature.

Located in Sarıyer district, the arboretum, which is a kind of botanic garden, is a part of Belgrad Forest, the largest forested area in Turkey's largest city.

It was founded in 1949 and over time grew to take over an area of 296 hectares (731 acres).

The arboretum was open July 12, 1982, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Presenting a number of endemic plants in Turkey, the Atatürk Arboretum is also home to several different plant and tree species coming from all over the world.

The arboretum serves as a scientific study and observation field for Istanbul University's Faculty of Forestry.

It also includes Kirazlı Dam, which was built during the Ottoman Empire and established as Turkey's first nursery garden in 1916.

During fall, all the colors of the season from yellow and red to brown and green adorn the arboretum, resembling an oil painting.

The garden is popular every season, but visiting the garden in fall is an absolute delight.

Welcoming more than 500 guests every day, the Atatürk Arboretum is home to 2,000 different plant species

There is an artificial lake in the middle of the arboretum where visitors can observe the plants and trees that grow only near wetlands.

Those who want to spend quality time with their loved ones and get away from the chaos of the big city head to the arboretum early in the morning and enjoy a nice and quiet stroll among the trees while trying to capture the best shot of the garden with their phones or sometimes with professional cameras.

Despite its appeal to picnickers, Atatürk Arboretum allows no food from the outside in the garden.

The Atatürk Arboretum is open every day until 5 p.m. except for Mondays.

The entrance fee TL 2.50 ($0.32) for students and TL 7.50 for others on weekdays and TL 7.50 for students and TL 20 for others on weekends.

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.