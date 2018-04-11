Azerbaijan votes in presidential polls as Aliyev eyes new term

Polls have opened in an early presidential election in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan.

Voting began Wednesday in the country where incumbent Ilham Aliyev is expected to win by a landslide, extending his 15-year-long rule.

The former Soviet republic's huge energy reserves and its strategic location along the Caspian Sea mean it is viewed by Europe as an important alternative to Russia for energy supplies.

The presidential election that had been due in the fall was moved up to April. Officials said the move was made because the country would be busy with various high-profile events in late 2018.

Seven other candidates were running in Wednesday's election, which will have international monitors including the Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE), but critics questioned whether the other candidates were genuine.

"Several OSCE ODIHR (Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) interlocutors stated that the current legal framework and its implementation impede free election campaigning, noting previously voiced concerns over limitations to fundamental freedoms of expression, assembly and association," the ODIHR said in a March 29 report.

Aliyev has tried to strike a balance between big regional power Russia, Azerbaijan's former Soviet master, and the West, notably on energy policy.

His rule has benefited from an economic boom fueled by oil exports but a slump in global crude prices in the last three years has weakened the Azeri currency and shrunk the economy.

Aliyev has led the country since 2003, when he succeeded his father. Surveys put support for him at over 80 percent.

Since Aliyev won the last election in 2013, Azerbaijan's Constitution has been amended to extend the presidential term from five to seven years.

There are 5.2 million eligible voters in the country of 9 million people. The president is directly elected by an absolute majority of votes cast, with no turnout requirement.