Greek military jet crashes in Aegean, pilot missing

Defense ministry officials in Greece say an air force fighter jet has crashed into the eastern Aegean Sea after returning from a patrol, and it is unclear whether the pilot survived.

The officials told state-run television that the Mirage 2000-5 crashed Thursday north of the island of Skyros. They gave no information about the possible cause of the crash.

The plane came down in the Aegean Sea after intercepting Turkish jets as part of a two-plane patrol, state TV ERT said.

Patrolling has intensified in recent weeks amid a spike in tensions between Greece and Turkey and near-daily mock dogfights in disputed airspace.

Greek navy and coastguard ships and army helicopters have been dispatched to the area and are searching for the missing pilot.