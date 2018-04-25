Danish inventor Madsen sentenced to life over journalist's murder

A Copenhagen court on Wednesday found Danish inventor Peter Madsen guilty of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his homemade submarine last year, handing him a life sentence.

Police detained Madsen on Aug. 11 last year when he emerged from his submarine without Wall, 30, with whom he had boarded the home-built vessel the previous day.

Later that month, police identified a torso washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall's. Arms, legs and a head determined to be that of the victim were also later retrieved by the authorities.

Madsen, 47, had admitted chopping up the 30-year-old's body and throwing her remains overboard in waters off Copenhagen, but claimed her death was accidental.